Azerbaijan recieves five more mine-detection dogs

+ ↺ − 16 px

Five more mine-detection dogs have been brought to Azerbaijan from the United States over the past few days, Vugar Suleymanov, Chairman of the Board of the Azerbaijan Mine Action Agency (ANAMA), told journalists on Tuesday, News.Az reports.

"In 2021, a relevant agreement was signed with one of the US institutions, and the last five mine-detection dogs under this agreement are already in Azerbaijan. Moreover, the delivery of mine-detection dogs is planned in the future," he said.

Suleymanov noted with regret that a number of mine incidents had occurred in the liberated territories over the past week.

"Despite our educational activities and warning signs posted in these territories, citizens go to dangerous areas. Once again I urge citizens to be careful and follow the established rules," he added.

Previously, the US handed over five more Malinois dogs to ANAMA under the Memorandum of Understanding signed with the US Marshall Legacy Institute (MLI) for de-mining Azerbaijan's liberated areas.

News.Az