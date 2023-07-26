Azerbaijan: Reconstruction of road to liberated Aghdam continues at a rapid pace (VIDEO)

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan's State Automobile Roads Agency continues to work on the implementation of the requirements of the first State Programme of "Great Return" in liberated territories in accordance with the approved plan.

Within this framework, the 45-kilometer road of republican significance R33 Aghdam-Hindarkh-Aghjabadi, which connects the Aghdam and Aghjabadi districts, is being reconstructed, News.Az reports citing the Agency.

The width of the roadbed, which is being reconstructed in accordance with the II technical category, will be 15 meters and the width of the two-lane carriageway will be 7.5 meters (3.75 meters for each lane).

The earthworks on the 0-21 kilometers section of the motorway have already been completed, culverts have already been laid there and the road base is being laid.

According to the project, a new drainage system will be installed on the reconstructed road and three road bridges will be built.

The necessary number of workers and equipment are involved to complete the construction in time.

The Aghdam-Hindarkh-Aghjabadi road, which is one of the road infrastructure projects implemented in the territory of Karabakh and Eastern Zangazur economic regions, plays an important role in the socio-economic development of Azerbaijan's territories liberated from occupation and covers more than 20 settlements of these regions.

News.Az