Azerbaijan: Reconstruction work underway in liberated Khojaly (VIDEO)

The restoration and reconstruction work is underway in Azerbaijan’s liberated Khojaly city, News.Az reports citing local media.

Architect Elnur Abdullayev noted that major repair and reconstruction work is underway in 283 houses in Khojaly.

“In addition, all communication lines, drinking water, communications, sewerage, electricity, and other main lines of Khojaly city are in the process of completion,” he said.

“The process of cleaning Khojaly city from household waste is underway. Works on improvement of the city, landscaping, improvement of the ecological situation are in full swing,” Abdullayev added.

