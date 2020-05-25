Azerbaijan records 149 new coronavirus cases, 134 recoveries

+ ↺ − 16 px

Some 149 new cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) have been confirmed in Azerbaijan, while 134 patients have recovered, the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers announced Monday.

Two patients have died, the headquarters noted.

The overall confirmed cases in Azerbaijan have reached 4,271, with 2,741recoveries and 51 deaths.

Some 1,479 patients are currently being in specialized hospitals. Of those, 44 are in severe and 61 in moderate-to-severe condition, while the health of others is stable.

A total of 273,411 coronavirus tests have been conducted in Azerbaijan so far.

