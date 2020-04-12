Azerbaijan records 40 new coronavirus cases

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan has confirmed 40 new cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), while 50 patients have already recovered from the infection, the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers announced Sunday.

So far, 1,098 cases of the coronavirus pandemic have been confirmed in Azerbaijan. As many as 250 people have recovered, 11 have died, while 837 are recieving treatment in special hospitals.

The condition of 24 of them is assessed as serious, 37 people are of moderate severity, the condition of the rest is stable.

To detect COVID-19 cases, 66,677 tests have been conducted in Azerbaijan up till now.

News.Az

