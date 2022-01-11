Azerbaijan records 673 more coronavirus cases

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan has registered 673 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers told News.Az on Tuesday.

As many as 392 patients have recovered, and 14 have died in the country over the past day.

The overall confirmed COVID-19 cases in Azerbaijan have reached 622,236, with 606,311 and 8,471 deaths. Some 7,454 patients are currently undergoing treatment in the country.

Over the past day, 9,333 COVID-19 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan, bringing the total number of tests to 5,957,603.

News.Az