Azerbaijan records nearly 4,000 coronavirus cases in a day

Azerbaijan has registered 3,968 COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers said on Friday.

As many as 1,151 patients have recovered, and 21 others have died, the headquarters noted.

The confirmed case tally in Azerbaijan has reached 384,886, with 343,407 recoveries and 5,252 deaths. Some 36,227 patients are currently receiving treatment.

Over the past day, 17,215 COVID-19 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan, bringing the total number of tests to 4,285,883.

News.Az