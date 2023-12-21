Azerbaijan Red Crescent Society supports Ilham Aliyev’s candidacy for presidential election

+ ↺ − 16 px

“Azerbaijan has achieved great success under President Ilham Aliyev’s leadership over the past 20 years. In particular, thanks to President Ilham Aliyev’s policy, the territorial integrity and sovereignty were fully ensured,” said President of Azerbaijan Red Crescent Society, MP Novruzali Aslanov as he addressed the 26th General Assembly of the organization, News.Az reports.

He highlighted the numerous state programs realized under President Ilham Aliyev’s leadership, adding that important steps were taken to improve the well-being of the country’s population. “Azerbaijan is a leading state in the region and reliable partner all over the world.

Novruzali Aslanov offered to support the candidacy of Ilham Aliyev, who is the honorary member of Azerbaijan Red Crescent Society, for the presidential election, to be held on February 7, 2024.

The proposal was put to the vote and unanimously adopted.

News.Az