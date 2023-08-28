Azerbaijan reiterates call for end to Armenia's impunity for war crimes

Azerbaijan reiterates call for end to Armenia's impunity for war crimes

Armenia's impunity for committed war crimes must be ended, Aykhan Hajizada, spokesperson for Azerbaijan’s Foreign Ministry, said on X (Twitter).

Hajizada commemorated the 31st anniversary of the Balligaya massacre committed by Armenia.

“We always remember and will never forget,” the spokesperson said.

Azerbaijan’s Foreign Ministry also turned to X to revere the memory of Balligaya massacre victims.

“On this day, 31 years ago, a horrifying massacre was committed by the Armenian armed forces in the village of Balligaya, Goranboy region of Azerbaijan, when 24 Azerbaijani civilians including 6 minors, as well as a 6-month-old baby and a 93-year-old woman were brutally killed,” the Foreign Ministry said.

