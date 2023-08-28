Azerbaijan reiterates call for end to Armenia's impunity for war crimes
Armenia's impunity for committed war crimes must be ended, Aykhan Hajizada, spokesperson for Azerbaijan’s Foreign Ministry, said on X (Twitter).
Hajizada commemorated the 31st anniversary of the Balligaya massacre committed by Armenia.
“We always remember and will never forget,” the spokesperson said.
Azerbaijan’s Foreign Ministry also turned to X to revere the memory of Balligaya massacre victims.
“On this day, 31 years ago, a horrifying massacre was committed by the Armenian armed forces in the village of Balligaya, Goranboy region of Azerbaijan, when 24 Azerbaijani civilians including 6 minors, as well as a 6-month-old baby and a 93-year-old woman were brutally killed,” the Foreign Ministry said.