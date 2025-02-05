Azerbaijan reiterates commitment to UN’s purposes, principles

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations Tofig Musayev presented his credentials to UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres on Tuesday.

During the meeting, Musayev expressed his gratitude to Guterres for his recent visits to Azerbaijan and his invaluable role in the success of the Climate Summit in Baku, News.Az reports, citing the country's Permanent Mission to the UN.

The diplomat reiterated Azerbaijan’s unwavering support for the United Nations and long-standing commitment to the organization’s purposes and principles.

He further underscored Azerbaijan’s resolve to continue its steadfast contributions to the promotion of peace and justice, strengthening of international law, advancement of multilateralism and implementation of the sustainable development agenda.

