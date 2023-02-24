Azerbaijan reiterates readiness for integration of its citizens of Armenian origin in Karabakh

Azerbaijan reiterates readiness for integration of its citizens of Armenian origin in Karabakh

+ ↺ − 16 px

Within the framework of the peace agenda, Azerbaijan has repeatedly stated its readiness for the political and economic integration of its citizens of Armenian origin living in Karabakh, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov told journalists on Friday, News.Az reports.

“We’re ready for the integration of our citizens of Armenian origin in Karabakh. But people like Vardanyan, who came from somewhere and is playing a role in someone’s game, cannot be a party,” FM Bayramov said.

The top Azerbaijani diplomat stressed that those who are behind the “Vardanyan project” have realized that this project has no prospects.

News.Az