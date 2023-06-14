Azerbaijan relocates 22 more families to the liberated district - Lachin

+ ↺ − 16 px

22 more families were relocated to Lachin today, News.az reports.

72 residents of Lachin arrived at their destination.

The next migration caravan left for Lachin from the "Gobu Park 3" residential complex in the Garadagh district of Baku city.

The resettled families were selected from the IDPs living in the most difficult conditions in the cities of Baku and Sumgait, as well as in temporary settlements in the Absheron region.

They settle in the houses they used to live in Lachin, which were restored or rebuilt after the end of the occupation, based on the instructions of the head of state.

News.Az