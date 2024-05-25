Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijan relocates 32 more families to Shusha city

  • Azerbaijan
  • Share
Azerbaijan relocates 32 more families to Shusha city

Thirty-two more families (125 people) were relocated to the Azerbaijani city of Shusha on Saturday.

Shusha city residents expressed their gratitude to President, Victorious Supreme Commander-in-Chief Ilham Aliyev and First Vice President Mehriban Aliyeva for the comprehensive state care and also to the heroic Azerbaijani army for liberating the country’s territories from occupation.

With this latest relocation, the total number of families resettled in Shusha city has reached 90, comprising 349 individuals.

News about - Azerbaijan relocates 32 more families to Shusha city

News about - Azerbaijan relocates 32 more families to Shusha city

News about - Azerbaijan relocates 32 more families to Shusha city

News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      