Azerbaijan relocates 32 more families to Shusha city

Thirty-two more families (125 people) were relocated to the Azerbaijani city of Shusha on Saturday.

Shusha city residents expressed their gratitude to President, Victorious Supreme Commander-in-Chief Ilham Aliyev and First Vice President Mehriban Aliyeva for the comprehensive state care and also to the heroic Azerbaijani army for liberating the country’s territories from occupation.With this latest relocation, the total number of families resettled in Shusha city has reached 90, comprising 349 individuals.

News.Az