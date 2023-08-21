Azerbaijan relocates another 68 residents to liberated city of Fuzuli

+ ↺ − 16 px

In line with the directive of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, the return of internally displaced persons to the newly rebuilt city of Fuzuli continues, News.az reports.

On August 21, the next migration caravan set off from the "Qobu Park 3" residential complex in Baku's Qaradag district. In this stage, an additional 24 families - comprising 68 individuals - have been relocated to the city of Fuzuli.

Under the leadership of President, Victorious Supreme Commander-in-chief Ilham Aliyev, following the triumphant victory achieved by the heroic Azerbaijani Army, an opportunity has arisen for internally displaced persons to voluntarily, safely, and with determination return to their homeland after 30 years.

The residents of the increasingly beautiful and prosperous city of Fuzuli express their gratitude to President Ilham Aliyev, First Vice President Mehriban Aliyeva, the heroic Azerbaijani Army that liberated our lands, and the valiant soldiers and officers, for enveloping them with comprehensive state care. They remember with great respect the martyrs who gave their lives on this path.

The relocated families will settle in the newly built houses in the city of Fuzuli.

As a result, the permanent settlement of 47 families, totaling 158 individuals, has been ensured in Fuzuli city.

News.Az