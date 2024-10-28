Azerbaijan remembers victims of Armenia's another missile attack on Barda

+ ↺ − 16 px

Four years have passed since another missile attack on the Azerbaijani city of Barda by Armenian troops during the Second Karabakh War in 2020.

On October 28, 2020, the enemy's armed forces fired Smerch missiles at densely populated areas of Barda, where private and apartment buildings and commercial facilities were located, News.Az reports.Following the strikes carried out by Armenia using cluster bombs prohibited by international law, 21 residents of Barda were killed, including an employee of the Ministry of Emergency Situations, and about 70 people were injured.Moreover, several civilian objects were destroyed, cars were damaged, and residents suffered enormous damage.Based on the fact, the Prosecutor General's Office of Azerbaijan has opened a criminal case under Articles 120.2.1 (premeditated murder committed by a criminal organization-association), 120.2.4 (premeditated murder committed with particular cruelty or in a generally dangerous manner), 120.2.12 (premeditated murder, including on the grounds of national, racial, religious affiliation), 100.2 (waging an aggressive war) and other articles of the Criminal Code of the Republic of Azerbaijan.The Barda district and the city itself were subjected to rocket and artillery shelling with heavy weapons from Armenia five times (October 5, 8, 27, 28 and November 7). As a result, 29 people were killed, 112 were injured, and significant damage was caused to civilian infrastructure and vehicles.During the Second Karabakh War, Armenian forces’ aggression claimed the lives of 93 Azerbaijani civilians, including 12 children and 27 women, and injured 454 others. More than 12,000 residential and non-residential buildings, 288 vehicles, and over a thousand farms were damaged or destroyed in the conflict.

News.Az