Azerbaijan repatriates 36 more citizens from Kazakhstan

Azerbaijan repatriated 36 more citizens stranded in Kazakhstan due to the closure of the state borders amid COVID-19, local media reported with reference to the Consulate General of Azerbaijan in Aktau on September 7.

Passengers were transported to Azerbaijan via ferries of Azerbaijan Caspian Shipping Company. Four of them were transported via ferry "Balakan", 11 citizens via ferry "Mercuri" and 21 more citizens via ferry "Professor Gul".

All passengers tested negative for COVID-19 before the departure.

So far, 559 citizens have been repatriated to Azerbaijan from the Aktau port and 117 citizens via a charter flight from Almaty.

The Consulate General is continuing the process of registering citizens waiting to be repatriated to Azerbaijan.

Azerbaijan has so far repatriated over 25,000 citizens from different countries over the COVID-19 pandemic. The citizens have been repatriated from Moscow, Istanbul, Kyiv, Minsk, Iran, Tashkent (Uzbekistan), Riga (Latvia), Warsaw (Poland), Berlin (Germany) among others.

Azerbaijan first introduced a special quarantine regime on March 24. To date, the country's borders remain closed.

