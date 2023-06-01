Azerbaijan repatriates several citizens from Iraq

+ ↺ − 16 px

Three Azerbaijani citizens who served prison terms in Iraq were repatriated to the country, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan told News.az.

As a result of the relevant coordination work carried out by the government of Azerbaijan, as well as phased and coordinated measures of the relevant state structures, citizens were repatriated back to the country.

At the next stage, it is planned to bring to the country 2 more citizens of the country who have served their sentences.

At present, relevant work is underway to gradually return Azerbaijani women citizens serving prison terms in Iraq to the country. In this regard, appeals were sent to the relevant state bodies of Iraq.

It should be noted that as a result of measures taken by the government of Azerbaijan, 288 children of women who are citizens of Azerbaijan have been returned to the country so far.

News.Az