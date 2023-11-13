Azerbaijan reports 19 new COVID-19 cases over past week

+ ↺ − 16 px

Over the last week, 19 cases of coronavirus were reported across Azerbaijan, while 27 patients were recovered, the Task Force under the Cabinet of Ministers told News.az.

According to the Task Force, three persons have died after testing positive for COVID-19.

“The overall confirmed cases in Azerbaijan have reached 834,114, with 823,716 recoveries and 10,361 deaths.

A total of 7,708,883 coronavirus tests have been conducted in the country so far,” the Task Force added.

News.Az