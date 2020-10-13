Azerbaijan reports 277 new coronavirus cases

+ ↺ − 16 px

In the past 24 hours, Azerbaijan has reported 277 new coronavirus cases, bringing the nationwide tally to 42,381, the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers announced on Tuesday.

The headquarters said 64 more people have recovered from COVID-19 over the past day, raising the tally to 39,129.

The country's death toll rose to 612, with 3 new deaths.

Over the past day, 6,865 coronavirus tests have been conducted in Azerbaijan, bringing the total number of tests to 1,187,136.

News.Az