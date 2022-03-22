Azerbaijan reports 34 new COVID-19 cases, 7 deaths

+ ↺ − 16 px

34 new cases of coronavirus infection have been recorded in Azerbaijan, while 145 patients have been recovered, the Task Force under the Cabinet of Ministers told News.az reports.

According to the Task Force, 7 patients have died after testing positive for COVID-19.

The overall confirmed cases in Azerbaijan have reached 791545 with 781202 recoveries and 9666 deaths.

Treatment of 667 others is underway. A total of 6671287 coronavirus tests has been conducted in the country so far.

News.Az