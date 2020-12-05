Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijan reports 4,323 new COVID-19 cases

Azerbaijan has detected 4,323 new COVID-19 cases, 2,180 patients have recovered and 42 patients have died, the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers said on Saturday.

Up until now, 142,323 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 85,980 of them have recovered, and 1,593 people have died. Currently, 54,750 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 20,778 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 1,817,804 tests have been conducted so far.


