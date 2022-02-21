Azerbaijan reports drop in daily coronavirus cases

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan has registered 1,038 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers told News.Az on Monday.

As many as 3,324 patients have recovered, and 26 have died in the country over the past day.

The confirmed case tally in Azerbaijan has reached 775,432, with 737,710 recoveries and 9,261 deaths. Currently, 28,461 patients are currently undergoing treatment in the country.

In one day, 5,683 COVID-19 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan, bringing the total number of tests to 6,491,040.

News.Az