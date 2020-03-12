Azerbaijan reports first coronavirus death

+ ↺ − 16 px

An Azeri woman who was quarantined after returning from Iran has died from coronavirus, Azerbaijan's first death from the outbreak, the country's task force under the Cabinet of Ministers said, according to AzerTag.

The woman, who was born in 1969, was found to have a serious autoimmune disease and was also suffering the last stage of chronic renal and respiratory failure, the task force said in a statement. Members of her family have been placed in quarantine.

News.Az

