Azerbaijan reports increase in revenues to state budget from leasing of state real estate

The share of revenues from the management of the state property in the formation of the budget funds in Azerbaijan is growing, Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov said on Twitter, News.Az reports.

“In 2022, 24.8 mln. ₼ were transferred to the state budget from the leasing of the state real estate. This is 53.3% more than the previous year,” the minister tweeted.

