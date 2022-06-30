Azerbaijan reports nearly 50 coronavirus cases in last 24 hours

Azerbaijan has registered 49 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, raising the nationwide tally to 793,273, the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers told News.Az on Wednesday.

As many as 25 patients have recovered in the country over the past day. Thus, the number of recoveries reached 783,368. To date, 9,717 people have died of COVID-19 in Azerbaijan.

The number of active cases in the country stands at 188.

So far, 6,964,085 COVID-19 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan.

News.Az