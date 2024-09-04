Azerbaijan reports sharp increase in tourist arrivals

+ ↺ − 16 px

In the first eight months of 2024, Azerbaijan welcomed 1,344,260 foreign visitors, marking a 30% increase compared to the same period last year, News.Az reports, citing the country's State Tourism Agency.

In August alone, Azerbaijan saw 245,337 tourists, a 23% rise from the previous year.The largest number of visitors came from Russia (63,339), followed by Türkiye (34,174) and India (21,137).Additional tourist numbers during this period include 17,600 from Iran, 13,500 from Saudi Arabia, 9,900 from Georgia, 9,300 from Pakistan, 9,300 from Kazakhstan, 5,400 from the UAE, 5,100 from Kuwait, 4,900 from China, 4,600 from Oman, 4,200 from Uzbekistan, 4,000 from Israel, and 3,400 from Ukraine.

