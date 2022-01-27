Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijan represented at 53rd Cairo Int'l Book Fair

  • Culture
  • Share
Azerbaijan represented at 53rd Cairo Int'l Book Fair

An Azerbaijani delegation has attended the 53rd Cairo International Book Fair in Egypt, News.Az reports. 

The books highlighting Azerbaijani culture, history, geography and literature are displayed at the exhibition.

Speaking at the event, Prime Minister of the Arab Republic of Egypt Mostafa Kemal Madbouly wished the exhibition success.

The Azerbaijani delegation also visited the Egypt-Azerbaijan Friendship Society and met with its chairman Seymur Nasirov.


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      