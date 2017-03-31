Azerbaijan represented at international art festival in Spain

+ ↺ − 16 px

An Azerbaijani delegation has participated in the Fiestalonia Milenio international festival in Spain.

International competitions, held under the brand Fiestalonia contribute to the preservation and a popularization of national traditions, ethnic culture of different nationalities and the strengthening of international relations.

These cultural activities are directed to the propagation of peace, friendship, fraternal relations and world nations’ solidarity by means of folk art of dance, singing and music, rich traditions and respected national standards of self-expression and communication.

News.Az

