Azerbaijan represented at Révélations Int'l Biennial through support of Heydar Aliyev Foundation

Azerbaijan is represented at the Révélations International Biennial of Crafts and Creation, which is celebrating its 10th anniversary at the Grand Palais Éphémère in front of the Eiffel Tower, Heydar Aliyev Foundation told News.az reports.

It was noted that through support of Heydar Aliyev foundation and under the organization of Embassy of Azerbaijan in France, the modern installation "Under One Sun" made by Elvin Nabizade for the Venice Biennale in 2017 and selected by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation for the "Révélations" International Biennale is exhibited here. The opining of Azerbaijan stand was held within the framework of the Biennale.

Azerbaijani ambassador to France Leyla Abdullayva, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan, Director of the Heydar Aliyev Center Anar Alakbarov, Deputy Minister of Culture of Azerbaijan Saadat Yusifova, Head of the Azerbaijan-France Inter-Parliamentary Working Group of Milli Majlis Soltan Mammadov, President of the Grand Palais Jean-Paul Cluzel, Azerbaijani and French parliamentarians, art representatives attended the opening of the stand.

The Biennale brings together about 400 artists and creative people from 30 countries.

The Révélations International Biennial of Crafts and Creation will continue until June 11.

News.Az