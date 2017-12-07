Azerbaijan reveals dates of Novruz, Eid al-Fitr and Eid al-Adha in 2018

Azerbaijan’s Cabinet of Ministers has made a decision regarding the Novruz, Eid al-Fitr and Eid al-Adha holidays in 2018, the government’s press service reporte

In accordance with the decision, the Novruz holiday will be celebrated on March 20, 21, 22, 23 and 24 in Azerbaijan in 2018, and these days will be non-working days in the country.

The Eid al-Fitr holiday will be celebrated on June 15 and 16, while the Eid al-Adha holiday will account for August 22 and 23.

In accordance with the Azerbaijani legislation, the abovementioned days are also considered non-working days.

