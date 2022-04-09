Azerbaijan reviews lifting public indoor mask order

+ ↺ − 16 px

"Lifting public indoor mask order is being reviewed," Azerbaijan's Health Minister Teymur Musayev told journalists, News.az reports.

Minister called on citizens to be patient.



"Obviously, the number of infections is declining sharply. The number of daily hospitalizations is also expressed in simple numbers. All this is being considered. Probably, certain decisions will be made. I urge our citizens to be patient. The pandemic marathon, which lasted more than 2 years, "I urge you to wait for the official decision of the Operational Staff under the Cabinet of Ministers," he said.

News.Az