Azerbaijan, Romania discuss expansion of economic relations
- 02 Jun 2022 19:15
- 22 Jan 2026 03:37
- Economics
Azerbaijan`s Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov has met with Romanian Minister of Energy Virgil-Daniel Popescu, News.az reports.
The sides discussed the expansion of economic and trade relations between the two countries, the promotion of investments, as well as the development of cooperation in the fields of industry and energy.