Azerbaijan, Russia discuss prospects for oil-gas and energy cooperation

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov has met with Deputy Prime Minister of the Russian Federation Alexander Novak.

The meeting focused on the cooperation in the fields of oil and gas, energy, and renewable energy sources.

The sides commended the increase in mutual trade turnover by 25 percent in 2022, and by 15.7 percent in January-August of this year.

The two also discussed the participation of Russian oil and gas companies in new production projects in the territory of Azerbaijan, as well as increasing the reverse transport of Russian oil through the Tikhoretsk-Baku pipeline.

News.Az