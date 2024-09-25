Azerbaijan, Russia explore opportunities for military-technical collaboration

+ ↺ − 16 px

Multiple meetings focused on advancing military-technical cooperation are occurring at the Baku Expo Center as part of the 5th Anniversary Azerbaijan Defense International Exhibition (ADEX), News.Az reports via the Ministry of Defense.

Azerbaijan’s Minister of Defense, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov met with a delegation led by Director of the Russian Federal Service for Military-Technical Cooperation, Dmitry Shugaev.The sides discussed the role of military-technical cooperation in ensuring peace and security in the region and other issues of mutual interest.Following the meeting, the booths of Russian military-industrial companies were viewed at the international exhibition, as well as the Azerbaijani and Russian delegations were provided with detailed information about the showcased weapons, equipment, aircraft and aerial vehicles.

News.Az