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A new agreement has been signed within the framework of the Azerbaijan–Russia Business Council to launch display production at the Sumgait Chemical Industrial Park.17 Apr 2026-15:06
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The Seattle-based startup Avalanche Energy has secured a 5.2 million dollar contract from DARPA under the Rads to Watts program to develop next-generation compact nuclear batteries.08 Apr 2026-16:46
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China on Monday successfully launched its new Lijian 2 Y1 carrier rocket, marking a significant step forward in the country’s next generation space transportation capabilities.30 Mar 2026-23:34
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President Donald Trump just downplayed the prospect that exiled Iranian activist Reza Pahlavi could assume leadership of the country, saying he preferred that someone from within Iran take charge.03 Mar 2026-21:21
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A U.S. appeals court on Monday returned the lawsuits that led to most of President Donald Trump's tariffs being struck down to the U.S. Court of International Trade, which could determine the process for refunding more than $130 billion to importers.02 Mar 2026-23:39
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Russia’s Sukhoi Su-57 fighter, now equipped with the advanced fifth-generation “Product 177” engine, completed its first flight, state-run corporation Rostec announced.22 Dec 2025-12:31
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American Nishesh Basavareddy secured the opening victory at the 2025 Next Gen ATP Finals presented by PIF, surviving a dramatic four-set battle against Dino Prizmic in Jeddah on Wednesday.17 Dec 2025-17:20
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