Azerbaijan, Russia sign a memorandum on military cooperation

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense Industry and Ministry of Industry and Trade of the Russian Federation sign Memorandum on cooperation in the field of military Industry, APA’s Russian bureau reports.

The signing ceremony is held within the framework of the “Army-2019” V International Military-technical Forum held at the “Patriot-Expo” Congress and Exhibition Center located at Alabino polygon of the Moscow region.

Azerbaijani Deputy Defense Industry Minister Yahya Musayev and Russian Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade Oleg Ryazantsev have signed the Memorandum.

News.Az

News.Az