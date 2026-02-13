Azerbaijan's FM delivers speech at MSC panel discussion
On the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference, Minister of Foreign Affairs Jeyhun Bayramov participated and delivered a speech at a panel discussion themed “Defining Eurasia’s Strategic Order: The Middle Corridor as a European Security Agenda for Stability, Peace, Security and Connectivity”.
The Minister outlined Azerbaijan’s vision for sustainable peace in the South Caucasus, including the removal of transit restrictions for Armenia, the launch of oil products supplies and continued confidence-building measures to achieve peace and stability, News.az reports.
Azerbaijan’s large-scale investments and joint efforts with regional partners aimed at further facilitation of the Middle Corridor were highlighted.
By Faig Mahmudov