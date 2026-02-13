Azerbaijan's FM delivers speech at MSC panel discussion

+ ↺ − 16 px

On the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference, Minister of Foreign Affairs Jeyhun Bayramov participated and delivered a speech at a panel discussion themed “Defining Eurasia’s Strategic Order: The Middle Corridor as a European Security Agenda for Stability, Peace, Security and Connectivity”.

The Minister outlined Azerbaijan’s vision for sustainable peace in the South Caucasus, including the removal of transit restrictions for Armenia, the launch of oil products supplies and continued confidence-building measures to achieve peace and stability, News.az reports.

RECOMMENDED STORIES German Chancellor: No point in starting negotiations with Russia

Will a peace treaty be signed between Azerbaijan and Armenia this year? President clarified

President: Azerbaijan today is a country essential to both the East and the West

President Aliyev meets Oracle CEO in Munich

Azerbaijan’s large-scale investments and joint efforts with regional partners aimed at further facilitation of the Middle Corridor were highlighted.

News.Az