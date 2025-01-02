Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Montenegro
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan has extended condolences to Montenegro, News.az reports.
"We are deeply saddened by the deadly attack in the town of Cetinje, Montenegro, that resulted in dozen people killed and injured. We express heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims and wish the soonest recovery of injured," the Ministry noted.
