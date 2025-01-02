Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Montenegro

  • Politics
  • Share
Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Montenegro
@Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan has extended condolences to Montenegro, News.az reports.

"We are deeply saddened by the deadly attack in the town of Cetinje, Montenegro, that resulted in dozen people killed and injured. We express heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims and wish the soonest recovery of injured," the Ministry noted.

News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      