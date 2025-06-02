Azerbaijan's Khankendi hosts Garabagh Education and Partnership Forum

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Garabagh Education and Partnership Forum under the theme “Joint Steps for the Future Karabakh” got underway here at Azerbaijan's Garabagh University.

The forum is attended by Minister of Science and Education Emin Amrullayev, Special Representative of the President in the city of Khankendi, and the Aghdara and Khojaly districts Elchin Yusubov and other officials, News.Az reports, citing local media.

The forum will feature panels on “The Great Return: Challenges and Opportunities” and “Opportunities for Public-Private Partnership in Karabakh”.

