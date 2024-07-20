Azerbaijan's mine action agency calls on people to be vigilant after mine incident in Kalbajar

+ ↺ − 16 px

In the wake of a recent landmine incident in Kalbajar, the Azerbaijan National Agency for Mine Action (ANAMA) has once again called upon the public to exercise caution and vigilance.

The agency urges citizens to adhere to safety guidelines, pay close attention to landmine warning signs, and refrain from entering unfamiliar territories.On July 19, a landmine detonation occurred near the village of Aghdaban in the Kalbajar district, in an area not yet cleared of mines. Three individuals suffered in the explosion, with one person directly triggering the anti-personnel mine and another nearby also sustaining injuries. A third resident, who attempted to assist the wounded, unfortunately, suffered as well.

