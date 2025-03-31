Azerbaijan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs summons German Ambassador

+ ↺ − 16 px

On March 31, 2025, Ralf Horlemann, the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Federal Republic of Germany to Azerbaijan, was summoned to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

During the meeting, a strong protest was expressed against the post made in the official Instagram channel of German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier during his visit to Armenia, in violation of Azerbaijan’s territorial integrity and sovereignty sharing so-called "flag" of puppet regime previously established in Azerbaijan’s formerly occupied territories, News.Az reports via the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

It was emphasized that this open political provocation made during the regional visit is unacceptable, and the German side was urged to issue a public apology for this post.

It was also highlighted that the German President’s post contradicts statement on support for Azerbaijan’s territorial integrity and sovereignty, and undermines the ongoing peace process.

Additionally, it was noted that while the post referenced the Armenian residents of the Garabagh region, disregard of the rights of over one million Azerbaijanis who were forcibly displaced from Azerbaijan’s formerly occupied territories and Armenia is yet another indication of bias against Azerbaijan.

It was brought to the attention that the conflict, which lasted nearly 30 years, has been resolved through military and political means, restoring both the country’s territorial integrity and historical justice. It was also stressed that there is no administrative unit called “Nagorno-Garabagh” in Azerbaijan, and all references to the region should avoid politically motivated or false terminology.

News.Az