Azerbaijan's President Aliyev meets Portugal's President in New York

+ ↺ − 16 px

On September 24, Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, met with Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa, President of the Portuguese Republic, in New York.

The President of Portugal first congratulated the head of state on the achievements in normalizing relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia and advancing the peace agenda, witnessed by U.S. President Donald Trump, News.Az reports citing AZERTAC.

President Ilham Aliyev expressed his gratitude for the congratulations. Noting the historic significance of the Summit held in Washington, the head of state stated that Azerbaijan is the initiator of the peace agenda in the region and emphasized that the country will continue its efforts to strengthen peace in the region.

During the meeting, the parties highlighted the importance of developing relations between Azerbaijan and Portugal in various fields, continuing political consultations, and organizing mutual visits by delegations. They also discussed cooperation within international organizations.

News.Az