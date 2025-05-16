Azerbaijan's president attends European Political Community Summit in Tirana

+ ↺ − 16 px

The opening ceremony of the 6th Summit of the European Political Community was held in Tirana, the capital of Albania.

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev attended the event, News.Az reports, citing AZERTAC.

Prime Minister of the Republic of Albania Edi Rama welcomed President Ilham Aliyev and other heads of state and government participating in the Summit.

The event participants posed for a family photo.

This year’s Summit brings together heads of state and government from nearly 50 countries.

Discussions focus on topics including competitiveness and economic security through innovation, the transition to energy and industrial sustainability, migration, and Europe’s leadership role in the new global context.

The European Political Community is an intergovernmental platform aimed at strengthening cooperation in security, economic stability, and democratic governance. It promotes political and economic coordination both within and beyond the European Union, among small and large countries alike. The Community’s goal is to develop political dialogue and cooperation to address common challenges and enhance the security, stability, and prosperity of the European continent.

Photo: AZERTAC

Photo: AZERTAC

AzVision.az

News.Az