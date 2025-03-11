Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijan's president holds one-on-one meeting with North Macedonian counterpart

  • Politics
  • Share
Azerbaijan's president holds one-on-one meeting with North Macedonian counterpart
President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev held one-on-one meeting with President of North Macedonia. Photo: AZERTAC

Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev on Tuesday held a one-on-one meeting with his North Macedonian counterpart Gordana Siljanovska-Davkova in Baku.

Prior to the meeting, an official welcome ceremony was held in Baku for the visiting North Macedonian president, News.Az reports, citing AZERTAC.

A guard of honor was arranged for the president in the square decorated with the national flags of both countries.

President Ilham Aliyev welcomed his North Macedonian counterpart. 

The chief of the guard of honor reported to North Macedonia's president. 

The national anthems of the Republic of North Macedonia and the Republic of Azerbaijan were played.

The guard of honor marched in front of President Ilham Aliyev and President Gordana Siljanovska-Davkova to the accompaniment of a military march.

The Presidents posed for official photographs.

News about - Azerbaijan's president holds one-on-one meeting with North Macedonian counterpart Photo: AZERTAC

News about - Azerbaijan's president holds one-on-one meeting with North Macedonian counterpart Photo: AZERTAC


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      