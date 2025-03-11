Azerbaijan's president holds one-on-one meeting with North Macedonian counterpart

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev held one-on-one meeting with President of North Macedonia. Photo: AZERTAC

Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev on Tuesday held a one-on-one meeting with his North Macedonian counterpart Gordana Siljanovska-Davkova in Baku.

Prior to the meeting, an official welcome ceremony was held in Baku for the visiting North Macedonian president, News.Az reports, citing AZERTAC.

A guard of honor was arranged for the president in the square decorated with the national flags of both countries.

President Ilham Aliyev welcomed his North Macedonian counterpart.

The chief of the guard of honor reported to North Macedonia's president.

The national anthems of the Republic of North Macedonia and the Republic of Azerbaijan were played.

The guard of honor marched in front of President Ilham Aliyev and President Gordana Siljanovska-Davkova to the accompaniment of a military march.

The Presidents posed for official photographs.

