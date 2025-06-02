Azerbaijan's president receives ExxonMobil vice president

+ ↺ − 16 px

On June 2, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev received John Ardill, Vice President of ExxonMobil.

Ardill conveyed greetings from ExxonMobil's CEO, Darren Woods, to the President, News.Az reports, citing AZERTAC.

President Ilham Aliyev expressed his thanks for the greetings and requested that his own greetings be conveyed to Woods.

The meeting highlighted ExxonMobil's long-standing presence in Azerbaijan, including its participation as a shareholder in the Azeri-Chirag-Guneshli (ACG) project. The President was also briefed on the Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) scheduled to be signed today between SOCAR and ExxonMobil, focused on developing Azerbaijan's oil and gas potential.

The representatives of the company specifically noted the favorable environment in Azerbaijan for the development of its oil and gas and energy sectors.

