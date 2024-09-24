Azerbaijan's president views 5th “ADEX-2024" and "Securex Caspian" exhibitions

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev on Tuesday viewed the 5th Anniversary Azerbaijan International Defense "ADEX-2024" and International Exhibition for Internal Security, Safety and Rescue Equipment "Securex Caspian" exhibitions at the Baku Expo Center, News.Az reports.

ADEX 2024 official opened at the Baku Expo Center on Tuesday.The exhibition, initiated and organized by the Azerbaijani Defense Industry Ministry and supported by the Azerbaijan Defense Ministry, gathered various companies and official delegations from different countries.The booth of the Defense Ministry is also displayed for the first time in the exhibition. Modern weapon systems in armament, including equipment for Special Forces, are exhibited at the booth. At the same time, the capabilities of the repair facilities under the Ministry of Defense are also presented.The exhibition also provides detailed information about special educational institutions under the National Defense University.

