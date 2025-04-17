Azerbaijan's Shusha hosts First Cultural Forum of Islamic World

+ ↺ − 16 px

The First Cultural Forum of the Islamic World, titled “Safeguarding and Revitalization of Cultural Heritage in the Post-Conflict Period,” kicked off Thursday in Azerbaijan’s city of Shusha.

The event was attended by Emin Huseynov, Special Representative of the President of Azerbaijan in the Aghdam, Fuzuli, and Khojavand districts; Aydin Karimov, Special Representative of the President in the Shusha district; Deputy Ministers of Culture Farid Jafarov and Saadat Yusifova; along with other officials and cultural heritage experts, News.Az reports, citing local media.

The Forum aims to safeguard and restore destroyed and endangered cultural heritage sites in post-conflict regions and to enhance cooperation among Islamic World countries in this field.

The program includes two panel discussions: “International Protection Mechanisms in Practice: Case Studies on Post-Conflict Heritage of the Islamic World” and “Revitalization of Cultural Heritage: Technological Innovation and Digitalization in Heritage Preservation.”

The first panel will highlight successful restoration projects and explore legal and institutional approaches. The second panel will focus on the role of modern technologies in heritage documentation and preservation, including opportunities for applying artificial intelligence and 3D modeling.

