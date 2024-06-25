Azerbaijan's Shusha hosts International Youth Forum

+ ↺ − 16 px

An international forum "By Youth For Youth" commenced in the city of Shusha, News.Az reports.

The inaugural function, to feature high-level panel discussions, was graced by officials, high-ranking figures of international organizations and various countries, as well as guests and about 200 individuals from ICESCO member countries.The forum’s purpose is to explore views and experiences of the youth of the Islamic World regarding peace building, sustainable development, culture, and the environment, and to provide an opportunity for their participation in this area, discussing innovative solutions and helping young leaders build their network.The forum will continue its work in capital Baku on June 26-27, followed by panel discussions and presentations.As part of the forum, the participants will familiarize themselves with Azerbaijan's rich multicultural history and culture, and tour higher education institutions.

News.Az