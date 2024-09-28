Azerbaijan's Special Forces Units carry out tactical exercise

+ ↺ − 16 px

A tactical-special exercise titled "Sudden attack on enemy facility at night" was conducted by the special forces units of the Combined Arms Army, News.Az reports via Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Defense.

The activities to be carried out according to the plan were detailed on the map.Operating under conditions of limited visibility, the special forces infiltrated deep into the enemy's simulated territory, where they executed ambushes, raids, and a variety of combat-training tasks.The height determined by the time norm was captured by special forces, mobile groups continued to work to capture the next dominant height with the organization of circular protection and defense.The exercise also included the practice of evacuating the wounded and delivering ammunition, carried out by designated security-evacuation teams.The tasks assigned during the tactical-special exercise, which incorporated lessons learned from the recent successful military operations by the Azerbaijan Army, were executed with a high level of professionalism and expertise, resulting in the successful achievement of the established objectives.

News.Az