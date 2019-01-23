Azerbaijan, Saudi Arabia discuss expanding military co-op

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijani Defense Minister, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov on Wednesday met with the newly appointed ambassador of Saudi Arabia, Hamad bin Abdullah bin Saud bin Khudair, the Defense Ministry reported.

The minister congratulated the diplomat on his new appointment and emphasized the friendly relations between the heads of state, who play an essential role in expanding ties between Azerbaijan and Saudi Arabia.

Minister Hasanov expressed gratitude for the support of Saudi Arabia for Azerbaijan’s right and just position on settlement of the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

Hasanov noted the establishment of the Military Attache Office of Azerbaijan in Saudi Arabia, the preparation of an agreement on military cooperation between the two countries, and the planning of the official visit of the high-ranking delegation of the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry to Er- Riyadh.

The ambassador, in turn, noted that Saudi Arabia considers Azerbaijan as a friendly and fraternal state, and also attaches great importance to military cooperation between our countries.

The diplomat said that Saudi Arabia strongly condemns the aggressive policy of Armenia against Azerbaijan and is always close to Azerbaijan in its legitimate cause.

The Saudi ambassador added that over the period of activity in Azerbaijan, he would make every effort to strengthen relations between the two countries.

News.Az

